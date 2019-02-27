3D Copy Of Roman Graffiti To Be Made

Roman graffiti dating back 2000 years at Hadrian's Wall in Cumbria is going to be copied.

It's feared the quarry wall it's on at Gelt Woods will erode away - it's been inaccessible for 30 years after a path fell away.

The project sets out to record the graffiti as well as allowing the public to once again view it via a 3D media platform.

Mike Collins, Inspector of Ancient Monuments for Hadrian’s Wall at Historic England, said: "These inscriptions at Gelt Forest are probably the most important on the Hadrian’s Wall frontier. They provide insight into the organisation of the vast construction project that Hadrian’s Wall was, as well as some very human and personal touches, such as the caricature of their commanding officer inscribed by one group of soldiers.”

Ian Haynes, Professor of Archaeology at Newcastle University said: “These inscriptions are very vulnerable to further gradual decay. This is a great opportunity to record them as they are in 2019, using the best modern technology to safeguard the ability to study them into the future.”