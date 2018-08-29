Airey Vs Farron For South Lakes Seat

The Conservative who almost ousted the Lib Dem's Tim Farron as South Lakes MP has been reselected to fight for the seat again.

James Airey came within a few hundred votes of becoming an MP in last year's general election.

Councillor James Airey, who is the Conservative group leader on Cumbria County Council, said: “It’s an honour to be selected again as the prospective parliamentary candidate for Westmorland and Lonsdale.

“We need better representation for better jobs prosperity, investment and services for our area. That means a new approach which puts people before politics and makes sure our voice is heard when the decisions affecting our area are taken.”

Alan Price, Chairman of the Westmorland and Lonsdale Conservative Association, said: “We are delighted that James has been re-selected as our prospective parliamentary candidate for Westmorland and Lonsdale.

“His re-selection means local voters at the next election will have the chance to elect a strong local champion who will be in there, fighting for us, when the big decisions affecting our area are taken, not simply shouting from the side-lines.”