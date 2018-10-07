Anger As North West Misses Out On Transport Cash

South Lakes MP slams Government for neglecting the North West in new public transport funding announcement.

Tim Farron has written to the Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, urging him to rethink the decision to overlook the North West as part of a spending announcement for public transport.

The Government have announced that 10 English cities/city regions in the South, the Midlands and the North East are in line for a share of more than £1bn investment in public transport.

Recent figures from the Department for Transport show that more than 1 in 5 bus services in the North West of England have being axed over the past decade.

Tim said: "This is yet another massive kick in the teeth for all of us across the North West.

"Over the past 10 years we've seen local bus services slashed and experienced nothing but frustration and disruption on our railways.

"Of course, it's not just the North West that has been deprived of public transport investment over the past few years. But the Government's decision to ignore our region entirely in their funding announcement is frankly insulting and adds to the ever growing feeling that the Conservatives treat us as nothing more than an afterthought."