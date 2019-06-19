Arrest In Barrow Murder Investigation

A man in his 70s died at house in the town yesterday

A man in his 70s has died after suffering chest and throat injuries at a house in Cumbria.

Police said the victim was discovered seriously hurt at the address in Barrow at about 6.40pm on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "Officers remain at the scene and detectives are asking that anyone with knowledge or information about this incident who has not yet come forward does so."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 427 of June 18, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.