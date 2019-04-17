Barrow 2nd For Easter Airbnb Bookings

Barrow is the second most popular UK spot for people to get away with Airbnb bookings this Easter weekend.

Furness MP John Woodcock welcomed the poll and made the case for further developing the Furness visitor economy ahead of next week's tourism summit.

The independent MP said: "It is great to see that Barrow has been recognised as second in the Airbnb, most popular destination to visit for an Easter break.

"We sit right on the edge of the Lake District, which is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world, yet very few of the 40 million annual visitors know of the stunning scenery and historic monuments that lie just a thirty minute drive off the beaten track.

"The timing of this coincides perfectly with the Furness Tourism Summit that I am co-hosting with Cumbria Tourism next week."