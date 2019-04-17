Barrow 2nd For Easter Airbnb Bookings

17 April 2019, 07:06 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 07:11

Barrow

Barrow is the second most popular UK spot for people to get away with Airbnb bookings this Easter weekend.

Furness MP John Woodcock welcomed the poll and made the case for further developing the Furness visitor economy ahead of next week's tourism summit.

The independent MP said: "It is great to see that Barrow has been recognised as second in the Airbnb, most popular destination to visit for an Easter break.

"We sit right on the edge of the Lake District, which is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world, yet very few of the 40 million annual visitors know of the stunning scenery and historic monuments that lie just a thirty minute drive off the beaten track.

"The timing of this coincides perfectly with the Furness Tourism Summit that I am co-hosting with Cumbria Tourism next week."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

What items of Princess Diana’s jewellery has Meghan worn before?

Royals

Ex-Peru president Alan Garcia in a coma after shooting himself during his arrest

UK & World

Police generic

Woman Dies After Morecambe Accident

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Music

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage

Britney Spears fans concerned over mum Lynne’s cryptic social media post

Celebrities

Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer

Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - October 6, 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along

TV & Movies

Claire's Accessories are famed for their ear-piercing services but have recently come under fire

Children's ear piercing branded 'abuse' by Claire's worker who witnessed kids 'screaming'

Lifestyle