Barrow MP Angry At Labour's Shipyard Review Plan
27 September 2018, 06:00
Plans being considered by the Labour party would see them propose to scrap the Dreadnought programme in Barrow shipyard with workers offered retraining grants.
Barrow's independent MP John Woodcock said the news underlined why he feels he was right to leave the Labour Party earlier this year.
The proposals which Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has reportedly agreed to put forward to the Labour front bench would seek to scrap the Dreadnought programme, and move the skills and employment currently involved into civilian industry as part of a Labour "Peace Doctrine" being worked up by the shadow minister for peace, Fabian Hamilton.
Mr Woodcock said: "When I left the Labour party earlier this year, I made clear I could not support making Jeremy Corbyn prime minister given the damage he and his leadership team could do to UK national security.
"Despite his long record of opposing NATO, the UK armed forces and the nuclear deterrent, people insisted Labour under Corbyn would not revisit the decision that is bringing a generation of work to Barrow's shipyard.
"So people who wanted to trust Labour in Barrow despite all their misgivings will be dismayed at this high level move to scrap the submarine programme - apparently supported by the leader himself. Even a minor delay caused by a review would cause turmoil at the time when the enterprise is finely balanced."