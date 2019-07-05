Barrow Teens Show The Reality Of Homelessness

5 July 2019, 10:11 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 10:15

sofa surfing

They've made a video to highlighting the growing problem of sofa surfing

A group of young people in Barrow have developed a hard-hitting video to tackle the issue of homeless young adults.
 
The 3 minute video tells the story of a young graduate who can't afford permanent housing due to a zero hour contract and the dangers and stress that accompany it. The video shows just how easy it is to become homeless and that anyone is at risk of becoming so.
 
The stereotypes surrounding homelessness - drug and alcohol abuse, sleeping on the streets, jobless etc. - are shattered within the video as the subject still has a roof over his head, has a job and a university degree yet he is still considered homeless.
 
Peter McCall said: "Homelessness is a hidden issue in Cumbria which is literally behind closed doors. The stereotype that someone has to be sleeping on the street, as we see in some big cities to be considered homeless is simply untrue - anyone that doesn't't have a permanent address or home to call their own is defined as homeless. Anyone can be at risk of becoming homeless which is a very worrying thought.
 
"Whilst homelessness is not a crime in itself, it does sometimes have close links with anti-social behaviour and criminality, often out of desperation more than desire, and this is why highlighting the issue is so important. I would like to congratulate the young people that created this hard-hitting video for highlighting an important issue which should concern us all and, perhaps to consider what we might be able to do to help, in such a compelling manner."
 
The Police and Crime Commissioner granted Signal Film and Media with £2,500 to help fund the project including the rental of equipment, room hire and materials for the 20 week project. The aim of the project was to reduce anti-social behaviour, prevent re-offending and reduce hate crime. This was achieved by reaching out to young people between the age of 11-16, including those in care, young offenders or isolated young people, who were not actively engaged in mainstream education or local youth clubs and involve them in a positive, non-academic setting. This aided the young people to gain non-mainstream accredited qualifications (Arts Awards) and increase positive interactions with peers, other adults and the local community.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Temperatures look set to hit the high twenties this weekend

Weekend weather UK: Britain to swelter in 28°C heat as hottest day of Wimbledon approaches

Weather

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not have a choice but to reveal Archie's godparents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be forced to reveal Archie’s godparents

Royals

Slavery ring that forced 400 people to work for 50p a day is broken

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

PLT shopper Georgia was horrified to find the spiders in her order

PrettyLittleThing shopper horrified to find LIVE spiders in her clothes order

Fashion

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning

Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

Celebrities

Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party.

Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party

TV & Movies

Home and Away has been on air for 31 years

Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV

TV & Movies

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?

Celebrities

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Celebrities