Biggest Windfarm Opens Off Cumbria

The world's largest offshore wind farm opens today (Thursday) - off the coast of Cumbria.

The Walney Extension has 87 wind turbines - in addition to 102 already up and running.

It covers an area the size of 20-thousand football pitches - and will power almost 600-thousand homes.

Construction of the project started in 2015, and has been completed by Danish energy firm Orsted.

Matthew Wright, Orsted UK managing director, said: "The UK is the global leader in offshore wind and Walney Extension showcases the industry's incredible success story.

"The project, completed on time and within budget, also marks another important step towards Orsted's vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy.

"The north west region plays an important role in our UK offshore wind operations and our aim is to make a lasting and positive impact here.

"We want to ensure that the local community becomes an integral part of the renewable energy revolution that's happening along its coastline."

Orsted also supports the local community in Barrow and beyond with a £15 million community fund and a "Skills Fund" to promote education, support local students and increase uptake of Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths) for young people with apprenticeships in the wind turbine industry.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry MP, said: "Record-breaking engineering landmarks like this huge offshore wind farm help us consolidate our global leadership position, break records for generating renewable energy, and create thousands of high quality jobs.

"As part of our modern Industrial Strategy we've set out a further £557 million of funding for new renewable projects, helping to tackle climate change and deliver clean growth to local economies."