Bin lorry set to be recovered from Ullswater

A bin wagon that ended up in Ullswater will be rescued later.



The vehicle slid down an embankment and ended up in the water 11 days ago.

An urgent road closure will be in place on the A592 (Ullswater), between Aira Force and Glenridding today (Wednesday 26th September) to enable the recovery.

It is anticipated that the closure will be from 9:00am until 3:00pm.