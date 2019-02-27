Boy Pulled From River Critical

A teenage boy's in a critical condition after going into the River Eden in Cumbria in the warm temperatures last night (Tuesday).

The 13-year old took a dip in Appleby but got into difficulties before being pulled out by the emergency services.

Yesterday was the hottest winter's day on record, but the police say rivers and lakes are still extremely cold.

A Cumbria Police statement read in full: "Following an incident at the river Eden, near to Holme Street, Appleby, a 13-year-old, local boy remains in a critical but stable condition.

"Police were called to the incident at 5.17pm yesterday (Feb 26), following a report that a teenage boy had got into difficulty in the river.

"Emergency service, NWAS and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service also attended, and firefighters pulled the boy from the water.

"An air ambulance transported the boy to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where he received specialist medical attention and care, he was later transferred to Freeman Hospital, Newcastle, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

"The family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

"Police would like to remind the public that, regardless of the warm weather for February, temperatures in rivers and open water can remain extremely cold. Those who are not experienced in such conditions and do not have professional swimming attire for the conditions should not enter the water."