Cash To Help Tackle Sexual Exploitation In Cumbria

It's to support the 'Be SAVY' project for the next 3 years.

Cumbria's PCC has announced funding for Brathay Trust in a bid to protect young people at risk of sexual exploitation.

Peter McCall has extended his support of the 'Be SAVY' (Be Safe and Value Yourself) project for the next three years across Cumbria.

The project is part of a 'prevention programme' and will continue across different locations in Cumbria over the next three years, building on the work that the Brathay Trust has already delivered in Barrow, Millom and Whitehaven.

One of the aims of the project is to help increase youngsters' understanding of sexual exploitation and grooming techniques, and help them recognise early on if they are being exploited.

Speaking about the 'Be Savy' project Peter McCall explained: "I am really pleased to continue to fund this excellent project to help keep our youngsters safe as I have been impressed by the results that the Brathay Trust are achieving through the prevention programme. I made a commitment to support young people in our communities, and I know that working together with our partners and agencies, like the Brathay Trust, that we really can make a difference to the lives and prospects of young Cumbrians.

"I also pledged as part of my council tax consultation earlier this year to put more funding into protecting our young people, especially from abuse through online grooming and exploitation, which is why I was happy to support this project.

"I was pleased to attend the Brathay Trust's session in Barrow to hear what the results of their recent survey tell us about some of the issues facing youngsters in Barrow and find out what we and other agencies and professionals can do to help tackle these, and further improve the safety and lives of our young people."

Jenni MacDuff, Brathay Trust's Head of Children and Young People's Services said:

"Peter McCall's announcement today of further funding on the back of a successful two year pilot project is fantastic news. It is particularly welcome at this time as it responds directly to what young people, and those who support them, say they want help with. It means a further 90 vulnerable young women across Cumbria, will have access to this vital support at a critical time in their lives."

Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall was speaking at the first of three events organised by Brathay this week. The charity wants to bring people together to tackle the issues facing the borough's youngsters. Brathay collected the views of nearly 1,000 young people, their parents, carers and professionals this summer. They were asked about their concerns, what help is available - and what good help looks like - and what support is missing. The charity now wants to share these findings and tell people what they are doing to address them.