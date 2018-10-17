CCTV Released Over Barrow Assault

17 October 2018, 12:01

CCTV Barrow

The assault happened back in May, the footage has only just been release

Police investigating a serious assault in Barrow have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to.
 
At approximately 2.30am on 25th May, a man, aged 54 years old, was assaulted on Crellin Street resulting in a serious facial injury.
 
Police would like to speak to anyone who can identify the two men pictured in CCTV footage.
 
Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@cumbria.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 23 of the 25th May 2018.
 
 

