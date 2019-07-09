'Cerrado' Multilingual Signs Trialled In Cumbria

9 July 2019, 08:44 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 08:50

road signs

It's hoped it'll improve information for lorry drivers.

Electronic message signs have gone all multilingual in a ground-breaking initiative to improve roadworks information for lorry drivers.
 
Highways England has started giving roadworks information in nine foreign languages on several of its portable electronic variable messages signs.
 
The system works with an automatic number plate reader in the side of the road warning the electronic sign that a foreign lorry is approaching and the sign then selecting an appropriate foreign language message such as 'M6 J.44 Cerrado' - 'closed' in Spanish.
 
The pilot is taking place in Cumbria where £7 million of improvements are taking place along the M6 north of Carlisle. The latest phase of the work is focused on the roundabout at busy junction 44 of the motorway and lorry drivers are being warned in German, French, Polish, Romanian, Dutch, Spanish, Lithuanian, Slovak and Hungarian when the roundabout is closed for the overnight work.
It is believed to be the first time in the UK that electronic signs have been used in this way to get information to continental truckers.
 
Highways England senior project manager Steve Mason said:
 
"We're a listening and learning organisation and we're determined to improve the way customers get roadworks information.
 
"We carried out major improvements along the A66 near Penrith last year and while the communications and diversion routes worked well, we had some feedback from Cumbria Police that foreign lorry drivers were missing some of the messaging.    This not only inconvenienced the drivers but also local communities as we had lorries on inappropriate diversion routes.
 
"We've taken that learning on board and hopefully providing tailored messaging for foreign lorry drivers will improve everyone's experience of these roadworks."

