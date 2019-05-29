Champion Waller Crowned In The Lakes

29 May 2019, 07:11 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 07:42

Dry stone walling

The Lake District's 'Champion Waller' was crowned at the weekend.

Adam Clarke from Saddleworth won Friends of the Lake District's annual dry-stone walling competition in Hoff.

The event took place at Nags Head Farm where 17 entrants gathered to compete in four classes; professional, amateur, novice and veteran.

A 32 metre section of wall was completed.

Ruth Kirk, of Friends of the Lake District said: “Cumbria boasts some of the most highly skilled wallers in the country but we were delighted to see that our competition this year attracted wallers from Yorkshire and Wales too, providing some spirited rivalry.

“Above all, It was great to see another section of wall rebuilt which will stand strong into the next century and beyond. Dry stone walls are iconic in Cumbria and a part of our cultural heritage. It’s vital that we don’t lose the skills needed to maintain and look after these much-loved features of our landscape.”

