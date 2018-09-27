Chef Slashed Car Tyres After Complaint

Police in Cumbria will not tolerate the type of behaviour that saw a chef stab the car tyres of a couple who complained about a pub meal.

Inspector Paul Latham said "actions have consequences" as he welcomed the sentencing of the man involved, adding he hoped it deterred anybody from similar actions.



Insp Latham was speaking after a case heard at South Cumbria Magistrates' Court.



Darren Cubin, 41, of Spark Bridge, Ulverston, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.



This was in relation to an incident on September 6 at The Farmer's Arms, Lowick Green.



The court heard Cubin stabbed the car tyres of a couple visiting the Lake District when they complained about the food and refused to pay the whole bill.



He received a six month jail sentence, suspended for a year, 90 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £200 compensation.



Insp Latham said: "This is an unusual situation that I have not come across before and is not typical behaviour experienced in pubs and restaurants in this area.



"The behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.



"The sentence sends a clear message that actions have consequences and I hope it deters others from similar conduct."