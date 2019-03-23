Coastal Fund Grants For Morecambe Bay

A project to build and promote new tourist attractions around Morecambe Bay has been given £2.35m in the latest round of Coastal Communities Fund grants.

Morecambe's Winter Gardens also gets nearly £100k for a new heating system.

Full details of the awards are at the bottom of this page.

Speaking about 'Experience Morecambe Bay', Independent MP for Barrow and Furness John Woodcock said: “This grant is great news for our bid to encourage more of the millions of visitors to the Lake District to the amazing attractions in our area - boosting our economy and creating jobs.

"We have the historic abbey, the dock museum, amazing beaches and nature reserves and market towns with so much to offer if all parts of Morecambe Bay can work together and be more effective at getting the message out there.

"This is an exciting time for the area.”

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said: “I am determined to support investment and development of our coastal communities across the North West and create an economy that works for everyone as we prepare for Brexit and beyond.

“All of the ambitious projects receiving funding today were designed and developed by local people who know what will make the biggest difference to their areas.

“The sheer range of ideas demonstrate the potential of our coastal communities and will all create good jobs, boost growth and improve people’s lives now and in the future.”

Northern Powerhouse and Coastal Communities Minister, Jake Berry MP said: “This is an investment in the future of the Northern Powerhouse and our coastal communities which builds on their rich heritage and huge potential.

“The world-class attractions and innovative businesses supported by the Coastal Community Fund and the Coastal Revival Fund will increase tourism, encourage investment and ensure people thrive up and down the Great British Coast.”

*

Experience Morecambe Bay - South Lakeland District Council, Cumbria

£2.35 million awarded towards a £5.55 million project to create major, new transformational visitor attractions along Morecambe Bay including marketing the new attractions, routes and experiences to visitors.

Morecambe Winter Gardens, Morecambe, Lancashire

£96,550 awarded to refurbish the heating system in the Winter Gardens Theatre in Morecambe to make it more comfortable in the winter months for visitors to attend shows and events.