Consultation on care changes in Lancashire

The schemes included in the consultation are Parkside Court in Morecambe, Beck View in Lancaster, Torentum Court in Thornton Cleveleys, Croft House in Freckleton and Plessington Court in Longridge.

A consultation into proposed changes to the way care is provided at five sheltered housing schemes will begin today.

The consultation, which will run until November 18, will give residents and their families, housing providers and other groups the opportunity to share their views.

Lancashire County Council currently pays for a care worker to be based at each of the sheltered housing scheme 24 hours a day. It commissions a number of providers to deliver this service.

The proposal is that a care worker will no longer be based at these sites.

However, all those receiving social care will be provided with care at planned times plus extra help would be available if found to be needed from the roving night-time care service as well as access to the Telecare service.

Louise Taylor, executive director for Adult Services, Health and Wellbeing, said: "It is critically important for the county council to continually review how care and support is provided .

"At present 24 hour care is available for some residents. The design of the buildings means it would not be appropriate to place more people with higher care needs into these housing schemes, which would have made the need for a care worker to be on site 24 hours a day more viable.

"A more tailored support package for those with additional needs is now being considered. This will help the county council to make better use of public resources/funds and ensure the right level of care is available for each person.

"It also means we can take advantage of advancements in technology, for example people who have eligible care needs will be able to access Telecare, where sensors are used to give a 24-hour call centre early warning when people need urgent support.

"This will also be complemented by the roving night-time care service which can provide overnight visits to people who need them.

"I believe it is crucial that people get the right support to meet their care needs and I want to assure all residents and families that those who have social care packages in these schemes will continue to receive the care and support that they require.

"We want to hear people's views on the proposals and the cabinet will consider them very carefully before making a decision."

No services delivered by housing providers at the five schemes will be affected by the county council's proposal should it be approved.

Printed copies of the consultation documents are being sent out to residents, their families and other interested parties this week.