Convicted Drug Dealer Ordered To Pay Back £65k

James Jones had been part of a county lines gang supplying drugs to Cumbria

A man who was convicted of supplying high-value drugs across Manchester and Cumbria has been ordered to pay back more than £65,000.

James Jones was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of amphetamines with the intent to supply and money laundering.

The joint investigation with Cumbria Police uncovered Jones at the head of a drugs supply ring, distributing large amounts of Class A and B drugs from Manchester to Egremont.

Following his conviction in February 2018, officers applied to the courts under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Detective Constable Darren Wayman of GMP's Challenger Manchester Team, said: "Taking positive action like this in a court of law shows that crime really doesn't pay.

"We will continue to root out people like Jones who benefit from their crimes and do everything we can to take what they have illicitly gained away from them."