Convicted Drug Dealer Ordered To Pay Back £65k

2 July 2019, 05:55 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 06:00

James Jones

James Jones had been part of a county lines gang supplying drugs to Cumbria

A man who was convicted of supplying high-value drugs across Manchester and Cumbria has been ordered to pay back more than £65,000.
 
James Jones was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of amphetamines with the intent to supply and money laundering.
 
The joint investigation with Cumbria Police uncovered Jones at the head of a drugs supply ring, distributing large amounts of Class A and B drugs from Manchester to Egremont.
 
Following his conviction in February 2018, officers applied to the courts under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
 
Detective Constable Darren Wayman of GMP's Challenger Manchester Team, said: "Taking positive action like this in a court of law shows that crime really doesn't pay.
 
"We will continue to root out people like Jones who benefit from their crimes and do everything we can to take what they have illicitly gained away from them."

Latest News

See more Latest News

US may target Scotch whisky in new EU tariffs threat

UK & World

Hundreds of vulnerable people reported to welfare services each day by police in London

UK & World

Ministers 'ignoring' calls to protect elections from foreign meddling

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

TV & Movies

Gordon Ramsay has divided opinion over his baby sling

Gordon Ramsay warned by concerned parents after posing with baby Oscar in a papoose

News

Curtis is having doubts over his romance with Amy

Love Island first look: Curtis has his head turned by newbie Jourdan

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield thrilled fans after stripping off in his garden

Phillip Schofield sends fans crazy as he goes topless and hoses himself down in the garden

News

Yewande has revealed her doubts over Michael and Amber

Love Island’s Yewande fears pal Amber will get DUMPED as new girl Jourdan is ‘exactly Michael’s type’

TV & Movies

With UK temperatures rising, how hot is too hot to work?

How hot is too hot to work and what is the maximum legal temperature before you get sent home?

Lifestyle