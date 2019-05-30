Crowdfund Raises £13k For Ullswater Way

30 May 2019, 08:14

Ullswater Way

A much-loved Lakes footpath will get fixed up, thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.

£13,000 has been raised by walkers and local businesses for repairs to the Ullswater Way.

The 20-mile route was only created in the wake of Storm Desmond - but it's so popular it needs a little TLC before the busy summer season.

Sarah Swindley, Lake District Foundation’s CEO, said: “We are passionate about caring for this beautiful national park and are absolutely thrilled businesses, locals and visitors all share that passion with us. Together, we’ve raised nearly £13,000 for the ‘LDF Ullswater Way Fund’ over the last couple of months, thank you to all those who get involved and donated.”

Martin Jones, Ullwater Way Crowdfunder Donor said: “We enjoy walking the wonderful Ullswater way. It's great that those footpaths are available free of charge. It's good to have this opportunity to recognise their value to us.”

Chris Tomlin, Park Management Team Leader with the Lake District National Park, said: “We’re delighted that such a fantastic amount has been raised through the Lake District Foundation’s crowdfunding initiative and other fundraising activities. Each and every donation is very gratefully received and will go towards ensuring we keep beautiful Ullswater special.”

The money raised through this crowdfunding appeal will allow work to be carried out by the Lake District National Park ranger team and volunteers to reduce the impact of the busy summer season ahead. The route needs drainage works, improvements to the path surface, new drystone walling, waymarker signs and to ensure the path is litter-free.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ultra-processed food linked to early death, studies find

UK & World

FirstGroup announces plans to sell Greyhound

UK & World

Danielle Jones murder: Mum pleads with killer to reveal location of daughter's body

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Can you spot the hilarious blunder?

Model Nick Youngquest flashes more than he bargained for in x-rated Instagram snap - can you spot it?

Celebrities

"Jaffa cakes aren’t biscuits you spoons they’re cakes they go hard when they’ve gone off unlike biscuits that go soft," raged one Twitter user.

Outrage as Jaffa Cakes make list of Brits’ top 5 favourite BISCUITS

Food & Health

body brush

The best beauty tools that will enhance your beauty routine

Beauty

Britain’s Got Talent accidentally put stuntman Matt Striling through to the final on the leaderboard.

Britain’s Got Talent puts WRONG act through to the final in huge leaderboard blunder

TV & Movies

Love Island asset

How much are the Love Island cast paid to be on the ITV2 reality show?

TV & Movies

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective

Don't Tell Your Mum episode 2: Discipline, Dadsnet and shamed dads