Cumbria Woman Admits Stealing From Pensioner

She took £3,500 from the 81 year old

A woman who admits stealing almost £3,500 from a pensioner has been told she could be facing a prison term.

Laura Elizabeth Brunskill, 23, pleaded guilty to four theft charges when she appeared at Carlisle Crown Court earlier today (MON).

Brunskill admitted stealing £2,540 between June 20 and December 12 in 2017. She also accepted pinching sums of £350, £250 and £200 on individual dates in June, November and December of that year.

Her victim is said to be an 81-year-old victim from the Tebay area.

Brunskill, of Lady Anne Drive, Brough, near Kirkby Stephen, had her case adjourned by Judge James Adkin.

Her lawyer, Brian Williams, said that would allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service, and for references to be gathered for the sentencing hearing. "She is a lady of previous good character. It is a breach of trust case and therefore the court will be considering custody."

Brunskill is due to be sentenced for the £3,340 theft at the crown court on June 3, and was granted bail in the meantime.

Judge Adkin - who told the defendant no decision had yet been made about the punishment she would receive - did say: "People who steal from the vulnerable and elderly who they are supposed to be looking after frequently get sent to prison."