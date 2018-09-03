Cyclist Dies In Tractor Crash

A cyclist died after a crash with a tractor in Dolphinholme.

The 61-year old man - from Keighley - suffered head injuries in the accident on Chipping Road on Saturday.

He later died in hospital, and police want to speak to witnesses.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man involved in the collision.

“We have identified some witnesses but would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“If you can assist our enquiries please contact police.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 1301@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0567 of September 1.

A statement from Lancashire Police on the accident read: "Police were called around 11.55am on Saturday, September 1 to reports of an accident on Chipping Road.

"A 61-year-old man had been cycling eastbound when he was involved in a collision with a Tedder being pulled by a tractor travelling in the opposite direction.

"The man, from Keighley, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died.

"The road was closed for more than four hours while accident investigators attended the scene."