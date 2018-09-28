Cyclist Sought After Ambleside Attack

There's a witness appeal after a man was attacked in Ambleside yesterday morning (Thursday).

The 59-year old victim - a tourist - suffered a head injury near the Visitor Information Centre, just before 10am.

Cumbria Police would like to speak to a cyclist in connection to this (pictured).

"Police are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward and for the cyclist himself to do the right thing and contact Police.

"Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who can help identify the man pictured who is sought in connection with the incident."

"If you have any information or witnessed this incident please contact police on 101, quoting log 71 of 27th September 2018."