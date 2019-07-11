Dad-To-Be Started Drug Dealing To Raise Money

Christopher Procter said he started selling drugs ahead of the birth of his child.

A man from Kendal who began dealing cocaine and cannabis to raise money after learning he was going to become a dad has been jailed.

Christopher Daniel Lloyd Procter's offending emerged after police executed a warrant at his flat in Kendal last August.

During a search of that address and also a Ford Focus, more than 7g of cocaine was recovered, along with around 30g of cannabis. The drugs haul value was around £600.

Police also found almost £3,500 cash, and seized a mobile phone on which there was incriminating message content. "It is indicative of the supply of both drugs," prosecutor Jacob Dyer told Carlisle Crown Court.

Kim Whittlestone, defending, gave background to 27-year-old Procter's drug dealing. "He found himself in a situation last year in which he, being quite frank and open with myself and the court, needed to make some money," said Miss Whittlestone. "He and his partner describe she was pregnant."

The barrister revealed: "He began to sell (the drugs) to friends and was seeking to make some profit, which he did."

The couple's child was born earlier this year.

Since being arrested, Procter, latterly of Milnthorpe Road, Holme, was said to have abstained from drugs and tried to get his life back on track.

He admitted possessing both class A cocaine and class B cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for 40 months by Judge James Adkin, who told him: "You had a significant role as a street dealer."



Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Tom Pearman, from the southern area intelligence unit, said: "This custodial sentence reflects the continued strong stance Cumbria Police and the courts take against those involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

"We will continue to proactively target offenders in the South Lakes area whether they be locals like this male or county lines offenders from outside of Cumbria."