Driver involved in a 120 mph police chase jailed

12 January 2019, 10:05 | Updated: 12 January 2019, 10:21

Patrick Raymond Campbell

A banned driver who led police on a 120mph police chase has been jailed for what a judge called "disgraceful and catastrophic" conduct behind the wheel.

Complaints initially surfaced about Patrick Raymond Campbell's "erratic" control of a Ford Mondeo on the M6 northbound near Tebay at around 1pm on April 13 last year.

Police began a 12-mile pursuit as Campbell left the motorway at Junction 38. Dash-cam footage played to Carlisle Crown Court today (FRI) showed breathtaking near-misses with oncoming vehicles as the 25-year-old carried out daring overtakes on the A685 towards Kirkby Stephen while under the influence of alcohol in a bid to evade capture.

Police hit 120mph on that 60mph stretch of road, and then reached twice the 30mph limit along residential roads in Kirkby Stephen before Campbell turned into a dead end and fled his car. He was swiftly captured and detained with the help of two members of the public but verbally abused officers and behaved violently in a police vehicle before refusing to take a breath test.

He admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, obstructing police and no insurance.

The court heard Campbell had 20 offences to his name and had received a previous prison sentence for an earlier dangerous driving crime.

Jailing him for 28 months and imposing a three-year driving ban today, Judge Peter Davies described his latest criminal conduct behind the wheel as "terrible", "disgraceful and catastrophic".

"I have never seen a worse form of driving," Judge Davies told Campbell, of Melrose Drive, St Helen Auckland, County Durham.

"It was a miracle nobody died in their lorries, in their cars, in their vans. It was a miracle that the lives of police officers who were chasing you were not put at more significant risk."

