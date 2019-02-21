EDF Ordered To Improve Safety At Heysham

It follows a serious incident at the plant in November

Energy giant EDF's been ordered to improve safety standards at Heysham 1 nuclear power station after injuries to three workers.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation has served two improvement notices following the incident on 19 November 2018.

The incident occurred when a valve failed on a steam system causing injury to three EDF Energy employees. There was no release of radioactive material and the two reactors remained operational following the incident.

The notices relate to the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations (2000) and require EDF Energy to improve the instructions provided to staff operating steam systems and to also ensure steam systems are properly maintained.

EDF Energy have until 16 September 2019 to comply with the requirements of the two improvement notices.

A formal ONR investigation is ongoing to establish the underlying causes of this incident and consider any further enforcement action in line with ONR’s published policies. In light of this ongoing investigation, we are unable to discuss any further details at this time.