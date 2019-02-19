Evofit Appeal After Ulverston Attack

Detectives investigating an attack at a south Cumbria caravan park have released an evofit image of the suspect.

A woman, in her 40s, was assaulted by a male on Friday 1st February inside a caravan at Black Beck Caravan Park in Bouth, near Ulvertson.

The incident occurred at some point between 10am and 12:23pm.

The victim received minor injuries following a struggle between her and the suspect, who is believed to be a stranger.

The suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 6ft tall, of average build and aged in his late 40s or early 50s. The male had medium-length black hair, which was greying at the parting and temples. He was wearing a black knitted scarf covering his lower face, a black zip-up jacket that ended at his upper thigh and mid-blue loose-fitting denim jeans. He was also wearing dark-coloured, possibly leather, slip-on shoes with a strap-fastening at the top of the tongue.

Temporary Detective Inspector John Graham-Cumming said: “We need the public’s help in identifying this man. This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim who was assaulted by a stranger within a caravan.

“We would like to hear from anyone who believes they can identify the suspect from the evofit image or those with information on a person seen in the area, matching the suspect’s description, between 31st January and 1st February.

“I would also like to make a direct appeal to the suspect to hand themselves in to assist with our enquiries.

“Incidents like these are very rare in Cumbria and we have a team of detectives working hard to investigate this case. Patrols have been increased in the area to capture any information.

“The victim, who remains understandably distressed, is being supported by police officers.”