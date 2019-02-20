Family Tribute To Teen Killed In Crash

A teenage girl who died after a crash in Cumbria had "a very bright future ahead".

The family of 13-year old Ingrid Messenger has paid tribute to her.

Two cars and a van crashed outside The Crown Inn at Southwaite on Monday afternoon.

A statement from the relatives read in full: “Ingrid was a beautiful and happy sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and a friend to many.

"She was polite and full of vitality with a "give it a go" attitude and fun to be in the company of. She had a very bright future ahead of her.

"Her untimely passing has left us all devastated.

"She will remain a vivid image in our minds, be deeply loved in our hearts and desperately missed for evermore.”

One of the drivers was arrested and released on suspicion of driving offences and perverting the course of justice.