Fifth Person Arrested Over Lancashire Murder

Police are continuing to question on suspicion of murder.

A fifth person has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Sajed Choudry, 43, in Blackburn.

The man, aged 44 from Blackburn, was detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

This relates to an incident on Tuesday, November 27th where we were called at around 10.35pm to reports of a large scale disturbance on Rhyl Avenue.

Officers attended and Mr Choudry was found at the scene with a number of serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died from his injuries on Thursday, December 13th.

A post mortem examination was conducted but no cause of death has yet been given.

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured during the incident and is still recovering.

Rafaqat Ali, 38 and Fazal Ilahi, 62, both of Tenby Close, Blackburn, as well as Sadaqat Ali, 36, of Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, were originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, along with 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons. Following Mr Choudry’s death they were instead charged with one count of murder and one of attempted murder.