Five Lives Saved By Morecambe RNLI

9 April 2019, 08:38 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 08:42

Morecambe RNLI boats

The Morecambe RNLI crew saved more lives than any other in the Northwest last year.

Five people are alive today because of the lifeboat teams' efforts.

The importance of their work is being highlighted ahead of 'MayDay', the charity's annual fundraising campaign starting next month.

A statement from Morecambe RNLI read: "[Our] lifeboats were called out 57 times during 2018. Responding to various incidents including people reported missing, cut off by the tide and stuck in mud; they also went to the aid of a stranded porpoise.

"The Morecambe crew are credited with saving 5 lives during the year, more than any of the Northwest’s other 10 lifeboat stations, and assisting 19 people.

"The charity only claims that a life has been ‘saved’ after an operational committee, in the RNLI’s headquarters in Poole, have interrogated the circumstances of the service and concluded that the casualty would have died without the intervention of the lifeboat crew. If the evidence suggests the casualty might have survived, or possibly rescued by other means, then they are deemed to have been ‘rescued’ or ‘assisted’."

More details of the MayDay campaign can be found here.

