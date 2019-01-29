Four More Charged In County Lines Op

Four more people have now been charged in Cumbria Police's crackdown on county line drugs supply.

The quartet - from across the country - are among 26 people charged under Operation Horizon.

It's been going for eight months in Barrow, in response to an increased number of drugs-related deaths.

Detective Inspector, Paddy McDonnell said, “Cumbrian officers work alongside other regional police forces and national agencies to tackle county lines drug dealing in the county and one of our priorities is tackling the issue of criminal gangs using vulnerable children and adults to move drugs and money into and out of Cumbria.

“To tackle this issue most effectively we continue to need the public’s support. We need information from people in the community, no matter how insignificant you feel it is regarding the supply of drugs in your community and those vulnerable people who are being exploited, or are at risk of being exploited.”

Detective Inspector, Paddy McDonnell continued, “Our officers are on the lookout every day for such warning signs but the public can also be an enormous assistance in preventing the exploitation of the most vulnerable members of our society.

"Drugs negatively impact the entire community on many levels, from petty crime to fund addiction, to violence and exploitation. I urge you to get in touch now if you have any information regarding drug supply in your community.

"Also, if you are negative affected by substance abuse, please, to take the first step: contact us on 101 or contact a charity such as The Well, Cadas, Women’s Community Matters, Unity or The Samaritans for vital support and information.”