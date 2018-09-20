Heavy Rain On Way After Storm Ali

Council staff worked flat out to clear debris from the roads in Cumbria last night (Wednesday), after Storm Ali.

More than a hundred roads were blocked.

There's no let up in the bad weather - a separate yellow weather warning for rain is in place today (Thursday).

A statement from Cumbria County Council read: "With a yellow weather warning for rain in place for Cumbria on Thursday morning, people are being advised to avoid making non-essential journeys during the current severe weather conditions. If you do need to travel, please drive with extreme caution and allow extra time for your journey."

A spokesperson from the Met Office told us: "An area of rain is expected to move northeast across many parts of the UK on Thursday.

"Rain is likely to be most persistent and heaviest across parts of Wales and northwest England.

"40-60 mm of rain is likely widely across the warning area, whilst some of the higher ground of Wales and perhaps Cumbria could see 80-100 mm.

"In addition to the rain, strong winds and coastal gales can be expected across southern parts of the warning area."