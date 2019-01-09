"Her Death Has Left Us All Heartbroken.”

The family of a woman killed in a crash on the M58 have paid tribute to her

One of the victim's of yesterday's crash on the M58 in Lancashire's been named by police.

50 year old Anne Kerr from Southport died alongside a 14 year old boy, they were both passengers in a minbus.

Anne's family have paid the following tribute to her:

“Anne was much loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and family.

“She was a daughter, wife, and mum to two lovely boys. She was a lovely personality to be around. Her death has left us all heartbroken.”

The teenager had been a pupil at Pontville Specialist school in Ormskirk where Anne worked, Justine Sims, Headtacher, said:



"We are deeply shocked to learn of the terrible accident that took place yesterday involving a minibus carrying a number of our young people and staff. It is with the deepest sadness that we can confirm that one young person and one member of staff on board the minibus have died and the remaining four have been taken to hospital. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the deceased at this sad time. Our overriding priority is to provide help and support to classmates, colleagues and families of those involved in the accident as best we can. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage."

The minubus was involved in a collision with a HGV at around 9am close to junction 3 of the M58 westbound at Bickerstaffe.

A number of other people also suffered serious injuries and they continue to be treated at hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 31-year-old man from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigating pending further enquiries.

A second collision took place at around 10:10am in the queuing traffic involving an HGV, a van and two cars. A woman and two men suffered serious injuries. They remain in Aintree Hospital receiving treatment.

Sgt Steve Wignall said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of everyone affected by the tragic incidents yesterday. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this very sad and difficult time.

“We need anyone who saw either of the collisions but hasen’t spoken to us with us already to come forward. You may have vital information to assist our investigation.”

Officers are continuing their investigation into two collisions on the M58 and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.