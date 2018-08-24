Hit & Run Driver Urged To Come Forward

The driver of a van involved in a hit and run in Lancaster is being urged to come forward.

A 21-year old woman's critical in hospital after being struck by a blue Transit near Ryelands Park on Morecambe Road as she used a pedestrian crossing on Tuesday afternoon.

It was her birthday on Wednesday.

The van was later abandoned on Fairhope Avenue and two men seen running away.

They passed a female dog walker, who police would still like to speak to.

DI Andy Ellis, of Lancaster Police, said: “The young woman involved in this collision spent her 21st birthday in hospital fighting for her life when she should have been celebrating. The driver of the van must know the serious nature of the collision and I would urge him to search his conscience and come forward and hand himself in.

“I would also urge anyone who saw the collision or the van before or after the collision to get in touch as they could hold vital information which could assist our enquiry.”

A statement from Lancashire Police continued: "A 29-year old man from Preston has been arrested and is helping police with their enquiries."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0873 of August 21st or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.