Kendal's Remembrance Day Parade Will Go Ahead

It had been cancelled because of a change in arrangements to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

South Lakes MP Tim Farron has met with the Royal British Legion and Kendal Town Council to ensure that Kendal's Remembrance Day parade will go ahead after all.

This year's parade had been cancelled because of a change in arrangements to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

However, following conversations with Kendal Town Council and the Royal British Legion, new arrangements have been found so that a parade from the war memorial to the town hall can be held after the drum head service.

Tim said: "For many people in Kendal who have contacted me in the past couple of weeks, the parade is a special part of the commemorations.

"That's why I was determined to make sure a parade went ahead.

"So, it's really great news that the British Legion and the Town Council have agreed to make what is already going to be a very special morning even more so, with a parade from the war memorial to the town hall.

"I am really grateful to Guy Tirvengadum who as mayor of Kendal was keen to fix this and get the right outcome."

Cecil McComb, Poppy Appeal Organiser for the Kendal Branch of the Royal British Legion said: "It's going to be a really special occasion with the parade and the brass band. The event at the church in the evening will also be incredibly special with the ringing of the church bells to coincide with bells ringing across the country and the town crier making a special announcement at the end to say that the war is over."