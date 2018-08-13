Kittel & Dowsett Among ToB Starters

Cycling fans will see some of the world's biggest names when the Tour of Britain arrives in Cumbria next month.

Fourteen time Tour de France stage winner, Marcel Kittel will be on the start line alongside home favourites like Alex Dowsett.

Two stages are taking place in Cumbria - both with a summit finish at Whinlatter.

Stage six starts in Barrow - the first time the event's been there.

“This is the first of many exciting rider announcements we’ll be making in the build-up to this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain,” said Race Director Mick Bennett, “It’s always exciting when two of our former stage winners return to the race, especially when they’re of the calibre of Alex Dowsett and Marcel Kittel.

“It goes without saying that Marcel is a rider to watch in the bunch sprints, while this year’s unpredictable and innovative race route is similar to that from 2014 – an edition that Alex so nearly claimed the overall victory in.”