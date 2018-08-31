Knitters Needed For Distressed Children

Cumbria's knitters are needed to help children caught in traumatic circumstances.

The county's police needs those skilled in the hobby to create 'Bobby Buddies'.

The teddy bears will be kept in police cars to help officers comfort children, perhaps caught up in a crash.

Inspector Laura Boyd of Cumbria Constabulary said: "These 'Bobby Buddies' will be extremely helpful and a practical assistance for our officers as they seek to comfort children experiencing upsetting circumstances.

"Sadly, the nature of policing means our officers do attend incidents which are very traumatic for children - from a family argument to a road traffic collision or the search for a missing person.

"Our officers will be able to turn to these teddies to help build trust and a relationship with young children and to help take their minds off what is going on around them."

Inspector Boyd said: "It's my hope that people will see the benefit of our 'Bobby Buddies' and look to create one of their own to donate.

"It is a small gesture but I can promise people that their work will have a genuinely positive impact on a young child who could be enduring a terrible experience through no fault of their own.

"I'd encourage anyone interested in putting a smile on the face of a young child to give it a go."

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall said: “I think this is a great idea, a simple yet effective way to make a real difference and provide some comfort for a distressed child. I really hope the scheme takes off, and urge the knitters out there to get involved.”