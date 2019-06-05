Lakes View Open To The Public

5 June 2019, 07:56 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 07:59

National Trust Logo

The National Trust has bought Brackenthwaite Hows

A Lake District viewpoint immortalised by the artist JMW Turner is to be opened up to the public after being acquired by the National Trust.
 
Brackenthwaite Hows was a popular spot with Lake District tourists in Georgian and Victorian times, and the view from the hill was captured by the young Turner in a watercolour on his first visit to the Lake District in 1797.
 
Today it is a well-loved landscape, renowned for its views and areas of woodland and heathland rich in bluebells, wildflowers and wildlife, including rare red squirrels, the Trust said.
 
Now the National Trust has purchased the 77 acres of land at Brackenthwaite for £202,000, with a third of the value of the sale being donated back to the charity by one of the previous owners.
 
The Trust has pledged to preserve the landscape in the heart of the Lake District World Heritage Site, respecting its history, encouraging nature and improving access to the area.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volkswagen to cut 4,000 jobs in modernisation plan

UK & World

Women take state pension age fight to the High Court

UK & World

John Woodcock

Man Found Guilty Of Attacking Barrow MP

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Should your child be allowed to watch Love Island?

Mum sparks furious debate over whether to let her seven-year-old watch Love Island

Lifestyle

Anna looks totally different

Love Island fans uncover make-up free photos of Anna Vakili - and she looks incredible

TV & Movies

Eight stars are set to leave the show

Coronation Street spoilers: EIGHT characters set to leave the soap next week

TV & Movies

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back

How to download and listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast

TV & Movies

Tommy asset

Love Island: Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard send villa into chaos as they couple up with Amy and Lucie

TV & Movies

Love Island's Joe Garratt

Who is Joe Garratt? Love Island 2019 contestant and catering company owner from London

TV & Movies