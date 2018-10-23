Lancashire Police Investigate Firearm Discharge

A shotgun was fired at t ahouse in Preston in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are investigating a firearms discharge in Lancashire.

Police were called shortly before 2am today (Tuesday, October 23rd) to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the door of a house in Browning Road, Ribbleton.

A vehicle believed to have been used in the incident was seen driving away at speed.

Thankfully no-one was injured in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon of Lancashire Police said: “We have launched an investigation following this incident and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or who has information which could assist to get in touch.

“It is only by good fortune that no-one was seriously hurt or even killed in this incident and we will do all we can to find those responsible. This reckless behaviour will simply not be tolerated.

“I would reassure people that this incident was not directed at the general public and appears to be a targeted attack.”