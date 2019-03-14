Lancaster To Host Elite Cycle Race

A major, televised cycle race is coming to Lancaster this summer.

The Lancaster Grand Prix will be leg three of British Cycling's 'National Road Series'.

It's a 100-mile route round the Forest of Bowland, starting and ending at the Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park.

Taking place on the 9th of June, a free family festival will run alongside it.

Mark Davies, Director of Communities and the Environment at Lancaster City Council, said: “As a keen cyclist myself I can’t wait for this event to take place. It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase the Lancaster district’s beautiful and varied landscapes, while also bringing significant economic benefits. I also hope it acts as inspiration for more people to take up cycling and take advantage of the excellent infrastructure of off road paths and on road routes that we have to offer.”

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "As more and more people are finding out, cycling is a great way to stay fit and healthy, as well as being a convenient and sustainable way to make local journeys.

"I'm very pleased to be supporting this new event which will help the local economy and promote our wonderful Lancashire landscapes to a wider audience."

Jonathan Rigby, Commercial Director of British Cycling said: "The HSBC UK | National Road Series represents the very best of British road racing, and as such, British Cycling is committed to building a calendar of fantastic events which showcase the sport in towns and cities across the country.

"We are delighted to welcome Lancaster - a town with impressive cycling pedigree - to the series, and are sure that locals will revel in the opportunity of seeing Britain’s elite riders and teams battling for the prestigious national series title."

Roger Hammond, Team Manager of Madison - Genesis Professional Cycling Team said: "Our mission is to support the British racing scene, so for us this major new event on such a challenging hilly course is great news, and we will of course support the race with a full team".

Graham Jones, Chairman of Lune Racing Cycling Club said: "I am delighted to have been able to bring this top-class bike race to Lancaster, home to many cycling enthusiasts, and I would particularly like to thank the Lancaster City and Lancashire County Councils for their help in supporting the event. We hope to build the event in the future into something even more special for the area".

Former President of both British Cycling and the UCI (International Cycling Union) Brian Cookson, who chairs the organising committee, said: "I am delighted to be back in Lancashire and helping to put on what I am sure will be a great event, showcasing our wonderful area and encouraging more people to get into cycling and to adopt healthy lifestyles".