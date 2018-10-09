Last Changes To Lancaster Masterplan

People have their last chance to have a say on plans for thousands of new homes and businesses across the Lancaster District.

The City Council has made its final changes to its 'Local Plan' - which includes plots of land for housing in Lancaster, Carnforth and Halton; as well as outlining the Bailrigg 'garden village'.

It also proposes the creation of the 'Heysham Gateway' - a business and industry hub around the port.

A public consultation's started - it'll go before a government planning inspector in the New Year.

The documents and details on how to comment are available by clicking here.