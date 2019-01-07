M6 Closed

It follows an accident this morning.

Cumbria Police is asking drivers on the northbound carriageway of the M6 to be patient as officers and other emergency services personnel carry out their work following a serious road traffic collision this morning.

Both carriageways currently remain closed. The southbound carriageway is not expected to remain closed much longer. However, the northbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for some time.

At this time it is not possible to turn the queuing northbound traffic around. However, officers are working to try to reopen one lane northbound as soon as is possible.

Anyone who is travelling in a vehicle stuck in the northbound traffic who is in ill health or finds themselves in difficulties should call 101 to make themselves known. Always dial 999 in an emergency.