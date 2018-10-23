Machete Used In Morecambe Burglary

Three men targeted a property on West End Road last night.

A machete has been used in Morecambe burglary.



At some time between 9pm and 9:30pm last night (22nd October), three men entered an address on West End Road.

One of the men threatened the occupant and his friend with a machete, and the other two offenders were armed with a hammer and a crowbar.

They caused significant damage by pulling cupboards from the wall in the kitchen before making off from the property with a Play Station.

All three men were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. One spoke with a Scottish accent.

DC Jill Neil said: "Fortunately nobody was injured but we need to find those responsible. If you saw anything suspicious in the area around the time, please let us know."