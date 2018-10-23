Machete Used In Morecambe Burglary

23 October 2018, 16:10 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 16:14

police generic

Three men targeted a property on West End Road last night.

A machete has been used in Morecambe burglary.
 
At some time between 9pm and 9:30pm last night (22nd October), three men entered an address on West End Road.
 
One of the men threatened the occupant and his friend with a machete, and the other two offenders were armed with a hammer and a crowbar.
They caused significant damage by pulling cupboards from the wall in the kitchen before making off from the property with a Play Station.
 
All three men were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. One spoke with a Scottish accent.
 
DC Jill Neil said: "Fortunately nobody was injured but we need to find those responsible. If you saw anything suspicious in the area around the time, please let us know."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Up to parties to make TV election debates happen, government says

News

The Segestria Florentina spider species is not native to the UK

Somerset family terrorised by thousands of nocturnal spiders who have set up home in their walls... and just won't die

Theresa May will face Tory critics at showdown meeting

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News