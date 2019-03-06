MacMillan Hands Out £40k In Cumbria

MacMillan Cancer Support says it helped 114 people with the disease in Cumbria last year.

They gave out just over £40,000 of financial hardship grants.

They help sufferers pay for heating and clothing when they get cold; and to cover the cost of traveling to appointments.

Th charity adds four in five people living with cancer experience a financial impact. The average is £570 a month.

Tanya Humphreys, Interim Head of Services (North West England) for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Half of us will get cancer at some point in our lives so I’m pleased Macmillan awarded around £40,100 in grants last year to ease their money worries of people with cancer in Cumbria.

“Cancer can affect so many parts of your life and our Macmillan grants, funded by our supporters, covered essentials from heating to travel costs for more than 114 people with cancer in Cumbria in 2018 helping to make money one less worry.

“Grants are just one way Macmillan is there for people with cancer thanks to the public’s support and I’d urge anyone with cancer to get in touch to find out how we can support you.”