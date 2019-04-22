Man Arrested Over Racist Graffiti Reports

22 April 2019, 05:58 | Updated: 22 April 2019, 06:01

police cars

There's been three incidents in Preston over the weekend.

Officers investigating reports of racist graffiti outside a mosque in Preston have arrested a man.
 
Officers received three separate reports of graffiti of a racist and offensive nature being found written on a gate post outside Masjid E Salaam Mosque on Watling Street between 19th April and 21st April.
 
Police have been making a number of enquiries throughout the weekend and have this afternoon arrested a man in connection with the investigation.
 
A 47 year old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage. He has since been assessed and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nemanja Matic says he was 'biggest problem' in Manchester United's defeat at Everton

Sport

Third of English residents think Scottish bank notes are fake - survey

UK & World

Man who bought tuk tuk after 'boozy night' aiming for speed record

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

London Celebrity Sightings - April 16, 2019

Olly Murs ‘secretly dating’ Love Island star Zara McDermott

Music

2018 Edinburgh International Film Festival - Day 2

Emmerdale’s Hayley Tamaddon pregnant with first child at 42

Celebrities

Keeley Hawes with her co-stars from The Durrells.

Who's in the cast of The Durrells? Here's who stars alongside Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes in the ITV drama

TV & Movies

Corfu's Old Town in Greece

Where is The Durrells set? Filming locations in Corfu revealed

TV & Movies

Julien Macdonald - Front Row - LFW September 2017

Sheridan Smith ‘confirms’ marriage to Jamie Horn as she calls him ‘hubby’ in deleted tweet

Celebrities

'Britain's Got Talent' Manchester Photocall

Alesha Dixon ‘thought life was over’ after marriage split from cheating MC Harvey

TV & Movies