Man Arrested Over Racist Graffiti Reports

There's been three incidents in Preston over the weekend.

Officers investigating reports of racist graffiti outside a mosque in Preston have arrested a man.

Officers received three separate reports of graffiti of a racist and offensive nature being found written on a gate post outside Masjid E Salaam Mosque on Watling Street between 19th April and 21st April.

Police have been making a number of enquiries throughout the weekend and have this afternoon arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

A 47 year old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage. He has since been assessed and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.