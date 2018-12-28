Man Attacked In Windermere Still Critical

The 69 year old was seriously assaulted earlier this month.

Officers are renewing their appeal to the public for information following a serious assault in Windermere.



The incident, which involved a group of men, occurred at approximately 5.20pm on Sunday, December 16th, opposite the Visitor Centre at the junction between Glebe Road and the Promenade, Windermere.



A 69-year-old man from Sunderland remains in hospital in a critical condition.



A 59-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on the 18th of December on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released under investigation.



Officers would still like to hear from anyone with information about this incident who has yet to come forward.



Police urge anyone with information who hasn't come forward yet to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 201 of 16th December 2018. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.