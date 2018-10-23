Man Charged Over Brick Attack

23 October 2018, 06:14 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 06:15

Police launch witness appeal

A man's been charged after another man was hit in the face with a brick in Morecambe.

The 31-year old victim suffered broken bones in his face after the attack on Queens Street in the early hours of last Monday.

32-year old Daniel Austin - of Marine Road East - has been charged with causing GBH.

A statement from Lancashire Police read: "A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Morecambe.

"Around 2.30am on Monday (October 15) a 31-year-old man was walking on Queens Street when he was involved in a verbal altercation with a man and woman.

"A brick was then thrown at the man’s face.

"The 31-year-old man suffered a broken eye socket and broken cheek bone. He was later taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

"Daniel Austin, 32, of Marine Road East, Morecambe, has been charged with section 20 GBH."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teacher with Blackboard

Council Demands More Schools Funding

News

China opens world's longest sea crossing

News

'Naked truth': Turkey to reveal findings into death of Jamal Khashoggi

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News