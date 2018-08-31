Man Charged Over Suspected Hit And Run

A man's been charged after a suspected 'hit and run' in Lancaster last week.

A 21-year old woman's still in hospital after being struck by a blue Transit van on Morecambe Road.

40-year old Mark Kelbie - from Oldham - has been charged with five motoring offences, including dangerous driving.

A statement from Lancashire Police read: "Police were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, August 21st to reports of a serious collision on Morecambe Road where a woman walking across a pedestrian crossing close to Ryelands Park was struck by a van travelling towards Morecambe. The 21 year old who was injured remains in hospital with serious injuries.

"Detectives launched an investigation and following enquiries Mark Kelbie, 40, of Garforth Street, Oldham was arrested and charged with causing serious injury through dangerous driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance."