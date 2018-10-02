Man Cleared Of Historic Abuse At School

A man's been cleared of physically attacking a child at a school in Grange-over-Sands, nearly four decades ago.

71-year old Anthony Maxwell was found not guilty of the historical allegation at Witherslack School.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the complanant was no longer co-operating with the prosecution.

As a result, Judge Adkin found Maxwell not guilty of the allegation.

His barrister, Andrew Nuttall, said in a brief address to the judge: "That means Mr Maxwell, with your permission, should be discharged from the dock."

Judge Adkin agreed, saying to Mr Maxwell: "You may leave the dock."

Mr Maxwell chose not to comment publicly after the court hearing.

- Five other men are due to go on trial next month, all having denied assault and child cruelty at the same school.