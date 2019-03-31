Man Critical After Metal Bar Attack

An arrest's been made after a man was left fighting for his life after being beaten with a metal bar in Kendal.

This happened in the early hours of yesterday morning, at Waterside.

The 33-year old victim's got head and body injuries at the Royal Preston Hospital.

A 21-year old local man was taken in on suspicion of GBH.

A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "Detectives are investigating a serious assault that occurred in Kendal in the early hours of this morning.

"Police were called at 1.58am today (March 30) with a report of a man being assaulted with a metal bar on a footpath at Waterside in Kendal.

"A 33-year-old man, from Kendal, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition after suffering severe injuries to his head and body.

"A 21-year-old man, from Kendal, was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm. He remains detained for questioning.

"A metal bar was recovered by officers at the scene of the assault.

"Enquiries are ongoing in the local to ascertain the circumstances of the assault. Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward and help detectives with their enquiries.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Waterside area or who had witnessed any altercations in the town centre earlier in the evening."