Man Dies After Being Found In Lake Windermere

Emergency services were called out to Bowness

A man’s died, after being pulled from Lake Windermere.

Police were called, alongside other emergency services, at 12.52pm yesterday following concern for the welfare of a man who had been in the water at Glebe Road, Bowness.

Officers assisted in closing the road while medical professionals provided treatment to the man at the scene.

The North West Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended but the man, aged in his fifties, subsequently died.